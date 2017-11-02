FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月2日 / 晚上10点01分 / 更新于 5 小时前

BRIEF-Wingstop Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $26 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wingstop Inc qtrly ‍system-wide sales increased 16.1%​

* Wingstop Inc qtrly ‍domestic same store sales increased 4.1%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍ fiscal year 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% - 15%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍fiscal year 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍fiscal year 2017 fully diluted eps growth of 23% - 25%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

