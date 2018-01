BRIEF-Wingstop Says‍ On Jan 30, Entered New Senior Secured Credit Facility By & Among Co, As Borrower & Guarantor​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc:

* WINGSTOP SAYS‍ ON JAN 30, ENTERED NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY BY & AMONG CO, AS BORROWER & GUARANTOR​ - SEC FILING

* WINGSTOP INC - NEW ‍CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES COMPANY‘S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 30, 2016​

* WINGSTOP - ‍CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES CO WITH $250 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* WINGSTOP - CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF‍ $100 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UP TO AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $150 MILLION​

* WINGSTOP INC - ‍CREDIT FACILITY HAS A FIVE YEAR TERM AND MATURES ON JANUARY 30, 2023​

* WINGSTOP - TO UTILIZE ABOUT $230 MILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY TO REFINANCE $133.8 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO‘S JUNE 2016 DEBT FACILITY​

* WINGSTOP INC - ‍ TO ALSO UTILIZE APPROXIMATELY $230 MILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY TO FINANCE SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text: (bit.ly/2E22D0o) Further company coverage: