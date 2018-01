Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc:

* WINGSTOP INC. RELEASES PRELIMINARY FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2017 SALES RESULTS

* WINGSTOP INC - Q4 DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5.2%

* WINGSTOP INC - Q4 COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANT SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 4.6%

* WINGSTOP INC - Q4 SYSTEM-WIDE SALES INCREASED 15.6% TO APPROXIMATELY $285 MILLION