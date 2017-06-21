FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
2017年6月21日

BRIEF-Winnebago Q3 earnings per share $0.61

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc:

* Winnebago Industries announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $476.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9 million

* Winnebago -growth in EPS was impacted by recognition of $10.2 million of amortization expense during quarter associated with Grand Design acquisition

* Winnebago Industries Inc says qtrly revenues for motorized segment were $241.7 million, down 2.0% from previous year

* Winnebago- Have approved investments in expanded capacity, including addition of about 40% more production space within Grand Design business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

