Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc:

* WISDOMTREE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ETF FAMILY

* WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC - ‍PLANS TO CLOSE AND LIQUIDATE NINE OF ITS ETFS​

* WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC - ‍THE FUNDS WILL NO LONGER ACCEPT CREATION ORDERS AFTER FRIDAY, MARCH 16, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: