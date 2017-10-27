FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 上午11点20分 / 更新于 18 小时内

BRIEF-Wisdomtree announces Q3 earnings per share $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍U.S. Listed ETF assets under management was $44.4 billion at Sept 30, 2017, up 2.8% from June 30, 2017​

* Wisdomtree Investments - ‍Q3 2017 advisory fees of $57.6 million increased 11.7% from Q3 2016 due to an increase in average global AUM​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - qtrly total revenue $58.0 million versus $51.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $57.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below