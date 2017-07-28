FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天内
BRIEF-Wisdomtree Investments Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 7 天内

BRIEF-Wisdomtree Investments Q2 earnings per share $0.09

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc

* Wisdomtree announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍U.S. listed etf aum $43.2 billion at June 30, 2017, up 3.0% from March 31, 2017 due to net inflows and market appreciation​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍European listed aum was $1.5 billion at June 30, 2017, up 7.8% from March 31, 2017 primarily due to net inflows​

* Wisdomtree Investments Inc - ‍Canadian listed aum was $91.5 million at June 30, 2017, up 25.5% from March 31, 2017 primarily due to net inflows​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below