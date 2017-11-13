FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WisdomTree to buy $18 bln European exchange-traded commodity from ETF Securities
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 上午11点14分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-WisdomTree to buy $18 bln European exchange-traded commodity from ETF Securities

2 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wisdomtree Investments Inc:

* To acquire $18 billion european exchange-traded commodity, currency and short-and-leveraged business from ETF Securities

* Transaction expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to earnings​

* Will exchange $253 million of cash and stock consideration of 30 million WisdomTree shares for acquired business​

* WisdomTree will adjust its quarterly dividend to $0.03 per share, starting with dividend scheduled for payment in Q1 of 2018​

* Cash consideration is $253 million, funded by $200 million of newly issued debt plus $53 million of cash on hand​

* To buy ETF Securities’ European exchange-traded commodity, currency and short-and-leveraged business

* Total consideration of deal is valued at $611 million​

* Stock consideration consists of 15.3 million shares of common stock and 14,750 shares of a new class of Series A non-voting preferred stock

* Deal to buy ETF Securities’ European exchange-traded commodity, currency, short-and-leveraged business​ includes $17.6 billion of AUM as of Nov. 9

* WisdomTree will adjust its quarterly dividend to $0.03 per share, starting with dividend scheduled for payment in Q1 of 2018​

* Voting rights associated with stock consideration will be capped at 9.99 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below