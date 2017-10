Sept 27 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

* ‍ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM​

* ‍CARLOS MOREIRA AND PETER WARD WILL CONTINUE TO FORM EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM IN THEIR ROLES AS CEO AND CFO​

* ‍CARLOS MORENO WILL NO LONGER BE A MEMBER OF COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM​