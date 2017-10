BRIEF-Wisekey International Holding intends to acquire additional Wisekey SA shares from minority shareholders

Sept 27 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG :

* WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL WISEKEY SA SHARES FROM MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍CARLOS MOREIRA WILL CONTINUE TO BE COMPANY‘S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER​

* APPROVED INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 1.17 MILLION NEW CLASS B SHARES TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF WISEKEY SA​

* INTENDS TO EXECUTE BILATERAL SHARE EXCHANGES ON BASIS OF EXCHANGE RATIO OF 5 WISEKEY SA SHARES FOR 1 CLASS B SHARE​

* INTENDS TO EXECUTE BILATERAL SHARE EXCHANGES ON BASIS OF EXCHANGE RATIO OF 5 WISEKEY SA SHARES FOR 1 CLASS B SHARE​

* ‍ALSO INTENDS TO ISSUE ABOUT 137,177 NEW CLASS B SHARES TO EXWORKS IN CONNECTION WITH INTEREST AND TERM LOAN CONVERSION​