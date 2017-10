Oct 2 (Reuters) - WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG:

* WISEKEY REPORTS RECORD Q3 2017 CONSOLIDATED PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $14.4 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND FOR CYBERSECURITY SAAS AND SEMICONDUCTORS IOT PRODUCTS

* ‍CONFIRMING OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $50.0 MILLION​

* Q3 2017 CONSOLIDATED PRELIM REVENUE OF APPROX $14.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)