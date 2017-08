BRIEF-Wix Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.31

July 27 (Reuters) - Wix.Com Ltd

* Wix reports strong second quarter 2017 results above expectations; expands market potential with introduction of Wix code

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $117.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $102 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wix.com Ltd sees Q3 revenue $109 - $110 million

* Wix.com ltd sees FY 2017 revenue $421 - $423 million

* Q3 revenue view $109.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $423.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S