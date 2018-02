BRIEF-WMIH Corp To Merge With Nationstar Mortgage

Feb 13 (Reuters) - WMIH Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - WMIH CORP. TO MERGE WITH NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, A LEADING SERVICER AND ORIGINATOR

* WMIH - CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO NATIONSTAR SHAREHOLDERS WILL CONSIST OF $1.2 BILLION CASH AND WMIH SHARES ANTICIPATED TO BE VALUED AT ABOUT $702 MILLION

* WMIH CORP - NATIONSTAR SHAREHOLDERS MAY ELECT TO RECEIVE $18.00 IN CASH OR 12.7793 SHARES OF WMIH COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE THEY OWN

* WMIH CORP - KKR, WHICH OWNS 24% OF WMIH‘S VOTING SHARES, HAS AGREED TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION

* WMIH - FUNDS MANAGED BY FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP AFFILIATE, HOLDING 68% OF NATIONSTAR‘S VOTING SHARES, HAS CONTRACTUALLY AGREED TO SUPPORT DEAL

* WMIH CORP - NEW OPERATING BUSINESS WILL RETAIN NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE NAME AND DALLAS HQ AND, AT LEAST INITIALLY, BE TRADED ON NASDAQ UNDER TICKER “WMIH” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: