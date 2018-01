Jan 18 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS ANNOUNCES BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF ADS REPURCHASE PROGRAM ‍​

* AUTHORIZED PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.3 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AT PRICE RANGE OF $10 TO $100 PER ADS

* ‍WNS INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND​