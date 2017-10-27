FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WNS sees FY 2018 revenue $705 mln to $727 mln
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 上午10点09分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-WNS sees FY 2018 revenue $705 mln to $727 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:

* WNS announces fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.2 million

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $705 million to $727 million

* WNS ltd - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per ads of $0.36​

* WNS - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.53​

* WNS - ‍updating guidance for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018​

* WNS sees ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.93 to $2.06​

* WNS - 2018 ‍revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $705 million and $727 million​

* WNS - 2018 ‍ANI is expected to range between $101 million and $108 million​

* Fy2018 revenue view $710.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WNS - ‍has updated forecast for fiscal 2018 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below