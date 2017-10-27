BRIEF-WNS sees FY 2018 revenue $705 mln to $727 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd:
* WNS announces fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings, revises full year guidance
* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.2 million
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $705 million to $727 million
* WNS ltd - qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.36
* WNS - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ads of $0.53
* WNS - updating guidance for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018
* WNS sees fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.93 to $2.06
* WNS - 2018 revenue less repair payments is expected to be between $705 million and $727 million
* WNS - 2018 ANI is expected to range between $101 million and $108 million
* Fy2018 revenue view $710.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WNS - has updated forecast for fiscal 2018 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates
* WNS - has updated forecast for fiscal 2018 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates