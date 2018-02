Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc:

* WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE OUTLINES 2018 GLOBAL GROWTH AGENDA AND REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 TO $2.05

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87 TO $1.97

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.24 BILLION TO $2.32 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* ‍REPORTED REVENUE OF $578.6 MILLION DECREASED 20.7% DURING Q4​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $579.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.99, REVENUE VIEW $2.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S