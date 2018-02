Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wolverine World Wide Inc:

* WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE WITH STRONG GROWTH INVESTMENT PLAN AND BENEFITS FROM TAX REFORM, AND A PRELIMINARY UPDATE ON 2017 INCLUDING SPECIAL CHARGES

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87 TO $1.97

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90, REVENUE VIEW $2.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2017, COMPANY EXPECTS TCJA TO RESULT IN A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $9 MILLION ($0.09 PER SHARE)