Jan 22 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc:

* WOODWARD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 SALES $470 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $472.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.35 TO $3.60

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.2 BILLION TO $2.3 BILLION

* FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 TAX RATE IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 24 PERCENT

* BEYOND 2018, ANTICIPATE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 22 PERCENT AS RESULT OF NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: