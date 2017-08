Aug 9 (Reuters) - Workhorse Group Inc

* Workhorse Group Inc. appoints Paul Gaitan as chief financial officer

* Says Paul Gaitan appointed CFO

* Workhorse Group Inc - Gaitan to be CFO, effective August 9, 2017. Gaitan succeeds Julio Rodriguez, who has served as CFO since August 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: