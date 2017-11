Nov 1 (Reuters) - Workspace Property Trust

* Workspace Property Trust sees IPO of 39.0 million common shares‍​ to be priced between $12 and $15 per share - SEC filing‍​

* Workspace Property Trust adds KeyBanc Capital Markets,Barclays,Citigroup,BMO Capital Markets,Capital One Securities,JMP Securities to underwriters to IPO