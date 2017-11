BRIEF-Worldpay Group Plc says net revenue up 7 pct in quarter

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc:

* ‍VANTIV AND WORLDPAY HAVE MADE GOOD PROGRESS ON ALL ASPECTS OF TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION PLANNING HAS COMMENCED​

* ‍NET REVENUE UP +7% IN QUARTER AND 10% CUMULATIVELY; UNDERLYING EBITDA UP +8.5% IN QUARTER AND 12% CUMULATIVELY​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE 1,268.6 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,170.2​ MILLION POUNDS

* RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WILL BE CONVENED IN EARLY JANUARY 2018 AND IT IS EXPECTED THAT MERGER WILL COMPLETE IN MID-JANUARY 2018​

* QTRLY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 62.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 60.4​ MILLION POUNDS

* ‍WELL POSITIONED TO DELIVER AN UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN SECOND HALF IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* ‍WE EXPECT NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR FY 2017 TO BE AT LOWER END OF OUR EXISTING GUIDANCE RANGE OF 9-11 PERCENT​

* ‍EXPECT TRENDS IN UK AND US THAT WE HAVE SEEN IN Q3 TO CONTINUE INTO 2018

* ‍TAX CHARGE DECREASED BY £72.0 MILLION, OR 56 PERCENT, TO A TAX CHARGE OF £56.6 MILLION IN NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​