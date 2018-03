BRIEF-Worldpay Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.97

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Worldpay Inc:

* WORLDPAY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO VANTIV, INC. $0.37‍​

* QTRLY VANTIV TOTAL REVENUE $1,066 MILLION VERSUS $955 MILLION

* SEES ‍NET REVENUE OF $825 MILLION TO $840​ MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES COMBINED CO ‍NET REVENUE OF $3,800 MILLION TO $3,890​ MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO WORLDPAY, INC‍​ BETWEEN $0.51 TO $0.46

* SEES 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO WORLDPAY, INC‍​ BETWEEN $0.56 - $0.71

* SEES ‍COMBINED CO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.76 TO $0.79​ FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2018 WORLDPAY INC COMBINED COMPANY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $3.66 - $3.76

* QTRLY, FY RESULTS INCLUDE GAIN OF ABOUT $418.9 MILLION DUE TO IMPACT TO TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT LIABILITY AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $873.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.66, REVENUE VIEW $3.93 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S