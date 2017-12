Dec 27 (Reuters) - Worleyparsons Ltd:

* ‍REFERS TO U.S. RECENTLY SIGNING INTO LAW TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* ONE-TIME CHARGE AT DEC. 31, 2017, TO CO'S GROUP INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN AUD45 MILLION & AUD60 MILLION, DUE TO U.S. TAX LAW CHANGE