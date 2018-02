Feb 19 (Reuters) - Worthington Industries Inc:

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES EXTENDS EXISTING $500 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES - $500.0 MILLION FACILITY BEEN AMENDED AND EXTENDED UNTIL FEB. 16, 2023

* WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES - AMENDED FACILITY ALSO HAS ACCORDION FEATURE TO ALLOW EXPANSION BY ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: