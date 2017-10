Sept 13 (Reuters) - WPCS International Inc

* WPCS announces financial results for fiscal 2018 first quarter

* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to $3.523 million

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​

* WPCS international Inc - co does not anticipate any further revenues from texas operations since it was closed in Q4 of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: