3 天前
BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​
2017年8月10日 / 晚上9点21分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

* WPT Industrial REIT announces second quarter results

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ AFFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.188 per unit​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍noi for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.9 million, compared to $13.0 million last year​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍same property noi, excluding a one-time tenant receivable write-off, was up 2.9%

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.224​

* WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍occupancy increased to 98.9% at June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

