Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* WPT Industrial REIT announces agreement to acquire distribution property in Reno, Nevada

* Says ‍expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to REIT’s AFFO per unit​

* Says ‍property is under contract for $6.4 million, representing a going-in capitalization rate of 7.2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: