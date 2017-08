Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wpx Energy Inc-

* WPX Energy announces pricing of senior notes

* WPX Energy Inc - ‍notes were priced at 98.5% of par​

* WPX Energy-‍notes expected to rank equally with, treated as single class with,$500 million principal amount of currently outstanding 5.25% senior notes due 2024​