BRIEF-WSFS Announces Actions Related To The Tax Cuts And Jobs Act Of 2017

Jan 4 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp:

* WSFS ANNOUNCES ACTIONS RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, AND OTHER YEAR-END NOTEWORTHY ITEMS

* WSFS FINANCIAL - ESTIMATES REVALUATION OF DTA WILL RESULT IN INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $12 - $13 MILLION IN Q4

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP - ANTICIPATES A NEGATIVE EARNINGS PER SHARE IMPACT OF ABOUT $0.37 TO $0.40 IN Q4 RESULTING FROM INCOME TAX CHARGE

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP - CO WILL SURRENDER ALL BANK-OWNED LIFE INSURANCE POLICIES IN 2018

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP - DECISION TO SURRENDER BOLI POLICIES WILL RESULT IN AN INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $8 MILLION IN Q4 2017

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP - COMPANY ANTICIPATES AN IMPACT ON EPS IN Q4 OF APPROXIMATELY $0.25 RESULTING FROM THE $8 MILLION INCOME TAX CHARGE