Aug 4 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS Financial Corp sees for FY2017 mid-to-high single digit loan and core deposit growth - SEC filing‍​

* WSFS Financial Corp sees for FY2017 net interest margin in mid 3.90 pcts

* WSFS Financial Corp sees for FY 2017 total credit costs between $12 million to $14 million