BRIEF-WSFS Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

July 27 (Reuters) - Wsfs Financial Corp:

* Wsfs reports 2q 2017 eps of $0.64, a 10% increase over 2q 2016; net revenue improves 20% over 2q 2016, driven by strong organic and acquisition growth in loans, deposits, and fee income

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wsfs financial corp - ‍qtrly net interest income was $54.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 17% from 2q 2016​

* Qtrly core net revenue increased $13.9 million, or 19.5% from 2q 2016