Feb 27 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp:

* WSFS REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH UNIVERSITAS EDUCATION, LLC

* WSFS FINANCIAL CORP - ‍WSFS SETTLED CASE FOR $12.0 MILLION TO AVOID UNCERTAINTIES OF ARBITRATION AND TO END EXPENSE OF ONGOING LITIGATION​

* WSFS FINANCIAL-‍SETTLEMENT REQUIRES CO TO UPDATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED Q4 EARNINGS,REDUCING REPORTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS BY ABOUT $9.3 MILLION,OR $0.29/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: