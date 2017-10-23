FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSFS Financial reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.64
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 晚上9点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-WSFS Financial reports Q3 core earnings per share $0.64

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - WSFS Financial Corp

* WSFS reports 3Q 2017 EPS of $0.64 and ROA of 1.20 pct; net revenue improves 16 pct over 3Q 2016, driven by strong growth across loans, deposits, net interest margin and fee income; quarterly cash dividend increases 29 pct to $0.09 per share

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* WSFS Financial Corp qtrly ‍net interest income was $56.1 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 14 pct from 3Q 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

