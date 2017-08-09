BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc
* WSP reports strong Q2 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.64
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.61
* Q2 revenue C$1.717 billion
* Q2 revenue view C$1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WSP Global Inc - Quarter-end backlog at $5,864.6 million, up $197.2 million, or 3.5% compared to Q2 2016
* WSP Global Inc - Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: