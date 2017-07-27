BRIEF-WWE reports Q2 EPS $0.06

1 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) -
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* WWE reports record revenue and q2 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $214.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q3 2017, company projects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.54 million +/- 2 pct
* Estimates Q3 2017 adjusted oibda of approximately $31 million to $35 million.
* Sees 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million
* WWE network averaged more than 1.63 million average paid subscribers over Q2 2017, which represented an 8 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: