Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp says ‍entered into $400 million revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍credit facility matures on November 20, 2018​

* Wyndham - ‍$400 million revolving credit agreement is in addition to existing $1.5 billion credit facility and existing $325 million term loan credit facility ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iD4hK3) Further company coverage: