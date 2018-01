Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* EXPECTING $55 MILLION - $70 MILLION OF SYNERGIES FROM LA QUINTA DEAL, ALMOST ENTIRELY COST SAVINGS

* LA QUINTA ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE "SIGNIFICANTLY" ACCRETIVE TO WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP'S 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2DLCWi4) Further company coverage: