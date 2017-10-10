BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide's unit enters into timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍On October 5, 2017, unit of co entered into a timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility, Series 2017-A

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍facility provides for a 15 month commitment period followed by a 12 month amortization period​

* Wyndham Worldwide-‍under indenture, issuer can issue, timeshare loan-backed variable funding notes in maximum principal amount of $750 million​