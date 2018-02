Feb 6 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS CEO STEPS DOWN

* ‍BOARD HAS APPOINTED MATT MADDOX, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, AS ITS CEO​

‍BOARD TODAY ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF STEVE WYNN AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​