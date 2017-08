July 25 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd

* Wynn Resorts Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Wynn resorts Ltd says net revenues were $1.53 billion for q2 of 2017, an increase of 44.5%, or $470.9 million, from $1.06 billion for same period of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: