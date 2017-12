Dec 7 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY SAYS ON DEC 5, 2017, ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY TERM LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* XCEL ENERGY - PURSUANT TO TERM LOAN FACILITY, CO IS ENTITLED TO BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500 MILLION

* XCEL ENERGY INC - TERM LOAN FACILITY IS UNSECURED, AND HAS A TERM OF 364-DAYS, ENDING ON DECEMBER 4, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2BJx06X) Further company coverage: