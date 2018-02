BRIEF-Xcel Energy Reports QTRLY EPS Of $0.37

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* XCEL ENERGY 2017 YEAR END EARNINGS REPORT

* ‍ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $0.05 PER SHARE IN 2017​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2.79 BILLION VERSUS $2.79 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.42

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $3.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT OFF OF A 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S