Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp:

* XCERRA CORPORATION AND HUBEI XINYAN EQUITY INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCE WITHDRAWAL OF CFIUS APPLICATION AND TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT

* XCERRA CORP - ‍XCERRA AND XINYAN ARE DISCUSSING ALTERNATIVES TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES IN NEW AND EXISTING MARKETS IN CHINA​

* XCERRA - HAS BECOME EVIDENT THAT CFIUS WILL NOT CLEAR THE TRANSACTION AND "WE AND XINYAN HAVE MUTUALLY DECIDED TO TERMINATE OUR MERGER AGREEMENT​"