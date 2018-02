Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* XENCOR DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1 STUDY OF XMAB®18087 BISPECIFIC TUMOR TARGETING ANTIBODY FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEUROENDOCRINE TUMORS AND GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS

* XENCOR INC SAYS "EXPECTS TO FILE INDS FOR 3 MORE BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES FOR SOLID TUMORS THIS YEAR"