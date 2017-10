Oct 4 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts acquires hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch and Royal Palms Resort & Spa for $305 million

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - deal for ‍$305 million​

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts -deal was funded with combination of cash available, new $100 million mortgage loan, and a new $125 million senior unsecured term loan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: