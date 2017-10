Sept 13 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts provides update on impact from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

* Says company’s corporate office located in Orlando did not sustain any significant damage and is fully operational

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts - Hotels in Orlando, Atlanta, Charleston, South Carolina, did not experience significant property damage related to Hurricane Irma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: