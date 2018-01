BRIEF-Xenia Hotels & Resorts Upsizes Credit Facility

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS UPSIZES CREDIT FACILITY, REPRICES TERM LOAN, AND OBTAINS NEW MORTGAGE LOAN

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS INC - CREDIT FACILITY WAS UPSIZED TO $500 MILLION FROM $400 MILLION

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS INC - REPRICED ITS $125 MILLION TERM LOAN MATURING IN OCTOBER 2022 AND OBTAINED A NEW $65 MILLION MORTGAGE LOAN

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS INC - NEW $65 MILLION MORTGAGE BEARS AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 210 BASIS POINTS AND MATURES IN JANUARY 2025

* XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS - UPSIZED CREDIT FACILITY'S MATURITY WAS EXTENDED THREE YEARS TO FEBRUARY 2022, WITH TWO ADDITIONAL SIX-MONTH EXTENSION OPTIONS