July 26 (Reuters) - Xenith Bankshares Inc

* Xenith Bankshares, Inc. reports second quarter and first half 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Xenith Bankshares Inc - Net interest income was $24.710 million for three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $24.851 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.04% at June 30, 2017