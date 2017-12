Dec 18 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS- ON DEC 18, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK - SEC FILING

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, BANK AGREED TO EXTEND TERM LOANS TO CO WITH AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $15 MILLION

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BORROWINGS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT WILL CONSIST OF UP TO THREE SEPARATE TRANCHES