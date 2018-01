BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals Expects To Have Ongoing XEN1101 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Completed By Mid-Year

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS OUTLINES KEY MILESTONES FOR 2018

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT TO HAVE ONGOING XEN1101 PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL COMPLETED BY MID-YEAR

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR, ANTICIPATE HAVING COMPLETED XEN901 PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE THAT BOTH XEN1101 AND XEN901 COULD BE IN PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT BY END OF THIS YEAR

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $43.7 MILLION

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BASED ON CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS, XENON ANTICIPATES HAVING SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO MID-2019